“My wife and I received with great sadness the news that His Holiness has fallen asleep in the Lord. All of us have tragically lost our great spiritual leader.

His Holiness, our Patriarch Irinej will be remembered as a great leader and fighter for the Church, the Crown and the Serbian people. We will keep him in our prayers, hearts and memories.

I was deeply touched by his faith, as an Orthodox Christian, for the blessings of his paternal advice he gave me, his love for all and for his wisdom.

I invite all people to pray together with the Serbian people. All-Merciful Lord Christ to rest His Holiness Patriarch Irinej in the home of the righteous and to give Him the Kingdom of Heaven. Eternal Memory to Him”, said Crown Prince Alexander.