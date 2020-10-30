HRH Crown Prince Alexander received with great sadness the news of Metropolitan Amfilohije of Montenegro and the Littoral’s passing away.

His Royal Highness sent his deepest condolences to His Holiness the Serbian Patriarch Irinej: “My wife and I are very distraught and saddened by the news that His Excellence Metropolitan Amfilohije of Montenegro and the Littoral has fallen asleep in the Lord.

This is a heavy loss for our Church and for all Christians. Metropolitan Amfilohije was the beacon of faith for our people in Montenegro and a worthy heir to the throne of St. Peter of Cetinje.

I am kindly asking Your Holiness to convey our deepest condolences to all the Hierarchs of our Church, the clergy, the monks and the faithful people.

May God grant peace in heaven to the departed Metropolitan Amfilohije.“