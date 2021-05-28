His Royal Highness Crown Prince Alexander hosts the traditional lunch at the White Palace in honour of the annual Holy Assembly of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church.

The lunch was attended by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije with Metropolitan and Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, Dr. Vladimir Roganovic, Serbian Government Director for Cooperation with Churches and Religious Communities as well as members of the advisory bodies of the Crown.

“We are gathered at the White Palace during the Holy Assembly of Bishops. We cherish this traditional event because it is an example of unity and cooperation for the common good. The church and the crown are the two institutions in our country that bring stability. Thank you for the support you provide our people and my family.

In this year of temptation, we have lost great spiritual shepherds, who left an indelible mark with their lives and deeds, following Christ. I believe that our Church, led by Patriarch Porfirije, will continue to guide the Serbian people on the path of unity and harmony.

As the Lord said to his apostles: You are the salt of the Earth! May the Lord bless your efforts and your prayers”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Porfirije thanked for the hospitality to HRH Crown Prince Alexander, wished the good luck to the Royal Family.