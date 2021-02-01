HRH Crown Prince Alexander is shocked and saddened by the news of the break-in at the Museum of Karadjordje in Radovanjski lug.

“I am shocked by the news of the break-in at the Museum of Karadjordje in Radovanjski lug and saddened by this shameful act.

I hope that valuable artifacts – symbols of Serbian struggle, tradition and faith, will be found undamaged and returned to where they belong – in the Museum dedicated to my great-great-great-grandfather, Supreme Leader Karadjordje, who is the synonym of the national leader, role model and inspiration. The artefacts, more than 200 years old, remind not only of my great ancestor, but also speak of the long and glorious history and tradition of the Serbian people, and as such they are of priceless cultural and historical value.

I believe that the perpetrators will be found and sanctioned, and that such a shameful theft will not happen again“, said Crown Prince Alexander.