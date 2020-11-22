My wife Crown Princess Katherine and I attended the commemoration for the Blessed Patriarch of Serbia Mr. Irinej, in the Greek church of St. Eleftherios. The memorial service was officiated by His Grace the Bishop of Eastern America Mr. Irinej.

Due to the reconstruction of our Cathedral in New York, all Serbian Orthodox services are being held at St Eleftherios Greek Church.

We say goodbye to our Patriarch with great sorrow, blessed that we had him as our Spiritual Father, with the hope of resurrection and encounter in eternity.

Eternal memory to him and the Kingdom of Heaven to him!