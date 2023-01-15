Their Royal Highnesses Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander celebrate their forty first birthday today.

TRH Hereditary Prince Philip and Prince Alexander were born in Fairfax, Virginia on 15 January 1982. They are the sons of HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Princess Maria da Gloria of Orleans Bragança. Princes Philip and Alexander are the grandsons of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. Their Godparents are HM late King Constantine II of the Hellenes, HM the Queen of Spain, and HRH the Duchess of Calabria.

Happy birthday, with sincere wishes for lots of health, happiness, success and progress!