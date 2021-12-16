HRH Crown Princess Katherine attended the solemn celebration of the 75th Anniversary of UNICEF, which was held on Saturday, 11 December 2021 at Zappeion Megaron in Athens, Greece, marking the 75 years of partnership and promoting the rights of children around the world.

This important event was also attended by the President of the Hellenic Republic, HE Mrs. Katerina Sakellaropoulou, the Goodwill Ambassador of Unesco, HE Mrs. Marianna V. Vardinoyannis, representatives of United Nations Offices in Greece, Ambassadors of EU Member States, and many esteemed members of the Greek Parliament.

„I am very happy that I attended this important jubilee of one of the most significant organizations in the world – UNICEF. Their efforts and their goals, to support the most precious treasure we have in the world – our children, are worthy of every praise, and we all need to do what we can to make the lives of children better and to enricher their childhood.

The efforts of offices of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization in Chicago, Toronto, New York, London, and Athens, that work under my patronage, as well as my Foundation in Belgrade, Serbia, are substantially devoted to helping children, and I call upon all people to do what they can to provide to the little ones. Without children, there is no future. They are the foundation of our entire society, our hope for the better future“, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

„Recognizing the work of UNICEF for 75 years now and supporting its efforts, we can shape together a harmonious present for children, as a promise, if not a guarantee, for a better future”, stated Ms. Sakellaropoulou, the President of Greece, during her speech.

Celebrations to commemorate three-quarters of a century of work defending child rights and the wellbeing of every child around the world are conducted in over 100 countries, with the main goal to strengthen collective efforts to accelerate progress for children worldwide. UNICEF promotes the rights and wellbeing of every child, in everything they do. Together with their partners, UNICEF works in 191 countries and territories to translate their commitment into practical action, focusing special effort on reaching the most vulnerable and excluded children, to the benefit of all children, everywhere.