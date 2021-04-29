HRH Crown Princess Katherine visited today Homes for Children “Drinka Pavlović” and “Jovan Jovanović Zmaj” in Belgrade and traditionally gave Easter packages to children in these homes.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation delighted children in orphanages, day care centers and shelters for children in Belgrade, Pancevo, Kragujevac, Subotica, Aleksinac, Bela Crkva and Negotin. All the children in these homes received an Easter package, with sweets and juices, toys, clothes, blankets, books and backpacks.

“Easter is a feast that everyone is happy about, especially children. Our wish is to share the joy of the Easter with the children in orphanages, to deliver them gifts and provide moments of happiness that they will remember all their lives. I am very grateful to all the people of good will who helped us to bring joy to orphanages and to the hearts of children without parental care. Children’s smiles are the best reward for those who made that joy possible”, said Crown Princess Katherine.

Thanks to Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is Crown Princess Katherine, a festive Easter lunch has been provided for the orphanages, which the children will enjoy together with their educators. In addition, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation is grateful to the embassies of Myanmar, Korea, the Czech Republic, Angola, Mexico, Croatia, Japan, Turkey, Honorary Consulate of Sri Lanka in Belgrade, Mr. Dragoljub Shaponjski, former Consul of Uganda, Mrs. Mikell Reed Carroll, International US Miss, the companies Zitopromet – Mill, Waikiki, Coca-Cola, Olimpias knitting Serbia and Veroplous as well as all those from abroad who helped the children.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, unfortunately, the traditional Easter reception for children without parental care, which has been organized at the White Palace since 2001, will not be organized this year. But Their Royal Highnesses made sure that the gifts were delivered to the children and that children know they are not and will never be forgotten.