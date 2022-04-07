On World Health Day, April 7th, HRH Crown Princess Katherine expresses her support to doctors and medical staff, emphasizing the importance of wellbeing. She is also appealing to everybody to take good care of their health and to cherish it as one of the greatest treasures we have.

World Health Day is celebrated annually, and each year draws attention to a specific health topic of concern to people all over the world. The date of 7 April marks the anniversary of the founding of the World Health Organization in 1948.

“The time behind us was marked by the pandemic of COVID-19. But it was also marked by heroic struggle and efforts of our doctors and nurses to defeat this virus and to save the lives and health of their patients. They are our heroes, and we all owe tremendous gratitude to them, for all sacrifices they take every day. Being a doctor or a nurse is not a profession, it is a life calling filled with much dedication, for the good of others.

My life mission is to provide support to hospitals and health care professionals, and also to all people who need it, and that is the main goal of my Foundation in Belgrade, Serbia, for more than 20 years, and all Lifeline offices abroad in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, of which I am patron for over 25 years, and we are all working hard to provide aid and help for everyone in need, and supporting the important work of our doctors.

But to live a healthy life, we must also have a healthy environment. That is why World Health Organization focused the marking of World Health Day in 2022 on creating societies focused on well-being. And that is a noble cause. By making united effort to make our contribution to the planet and environment, we will leave a better world for our children.

We must make the best out of life. And there is so much to look forward to. But the only way to truly enjoy life and share happy moments with our loved ones is by being healthy. It is always important to take care of yourself. Your physical and your mental health must be treasured, as life is indeed God’s gift.

Stay healthy and take care of yourselves and your families. Please remember that health is wealth. A healthy person has a thousand wishes, and a sick person only one – to be healthy. There is no greater treasure in our lives than good health”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

As WHO stated for marking this day in 2022, in the midst of a pandemic, a polluted planet, increasing diseases like cancer, asthma, heart disease, on World Health Day 2022, WHO will focus global attention on urgent actions needed to keep humans and the planet healthy and foster a movement to create societies focused on well-being. WHO estimates that more than 13 million deaths around the world each year are due to avoidable environmental causes. This includes the climate crisis which is the single biggest health threat facing humanity. The climate crisis is also a health crisis. To get more information please visit – https://www.who.int/campaigns/world-health-day/2022