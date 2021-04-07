Thanks to the Ambassadors Group of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation delivered a valuable donation to the Jovan Ducic Elementary School in Bijeljina, Republika Srpska, for a new school library. The library was created in memory of Dr. Dayna Less, PharmD.

With the completion of this donation, the new library has new floors, doors, shelving, and bookcases. The Jovan Ducic School also received 15 sets of new school textbooks for the first grade through eighth grade students.

“I am very grateful to the Ambassador Group of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, who has been helping our children continuously for many years. Lifeline Chicago efforts in the past, provided this school with a heating system, and now with a donation of the library. I am especially happy because the children will now have this important library and can enjoy in a nice environment”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Dejan Vukovic, the Jovan Ducic School Principal, expressed his gratitude to the Ambassadors Group of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago and the HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation on behalf of the schoolchildren and the teachers of this school for this vital donation.