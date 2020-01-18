HRH Crown Princess Katherine opened the first “Winter Children’s Ball”, a humanitarian cultural event in the form of a ball ceremony. The Ball was organized by the Little Theater “Dusko Radovic” and the Ministry of Defense Art Ensemble “Stanislav Binicki” in collaboration with the Princess Katherine Foundation.

The rules of good behavior and the joy of giving are virtues that we should convey to our youngest by our example, so the “Winter Children’s Ball” was an opportunity to collect donations, that the children donated during the Ball and in return received a symbolic gift for their good deeds. All revenue, in cooperation with the Princess Katherine Foundation, will be donated to Serbia’s most vulnerable children.

Princess Katherine thanked the organizers for choosing the Princess Katherine Foundation as an associate, and then addressed, saying: “When I was little, I asked my mom what she wanted me to be when I grew up. Mom told me to be a good example. I have dedicated my life to helping others, and especially you, our wonderful children. Stay so joyful and good. The ball is open!”.

The music, drama and dance program of the ball ceremony was performed by the Ministry of Defense Art Ensemble “Stanislav Binicki”, the Ballet of the Young, opera singer Marija Jelic and the actors of the “Dusko Radovic” Little Theater. The children had the opportunity to learn dances such as minuet, waltz, polka, laendler, can can and kolo created in the Serbian Palace.