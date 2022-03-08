The Editorial Board of The Diplomatic Bulletin awarded today HRH Crown Princess Katherine with “Nadezda Petrovic” Medal of Honor in the field of Humanitarian Work, on the occasion of the International Women’s Day and the first edition of this magazine.

The award ceremony and the promotion of the first issue of The Diplomatic Bulletin, dedicated to women in the world diplomatic arena, was held today at the Media Press Center, in the presence of HE Mr. Sanjiv Kohli, the Ambassador of India in Serbia, and HE Dr Ljiljana Niksic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia.

Due to obligations abroad, HRH Crown Princess Katherine could not attend the ceremony in person, but she sent a letter that was read at the event, in which Her Royal Highness stated: “It is truly a great honor to receive this medal, and I need to say that this is not a recognition only for my work, but also for all the efforts and support of all those wonderful people who have been, for so many years, supporting my wish to help all those who are in need. It would be impossible without their help to bring happiness to hearts and smiles to the faces of all those people whose lives were touched and changed for the better by their generosity and selfless help.

What I also need to say is that all of this would not be possible without the great support of my dear husband, Crown Prince Alexander, whose love towards his people and his country have inspired me and given me an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska. I fell in love with this beautiful nation, and Serbia became my homeland as well. And the people accepted my support with open hearts and gave me their love and respect in return, through the ability to make a difference in their lives. I want them all to know that I will always be there for them, and there is nothing I would not do to support them. People of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska have gone through a lot that they did not deserve, and even when I am not in our country, they are always in my prayers and in my mind, they are the center of my life.

It has been 30 years ago since my husband and I gave our first donation for the people of Serbia, and I am especially happy that it was for the Children’s Clinic Tirsova. Because helping the children, who are our future and the true treasure of our world, bringing smiles to their faces and comfort to their parents is the greatest prize. I am also very proud because it was for the hospital that was founded by my husband’s grandmother, Queen Maria, who was a great humanitarian and true inspiration to us trying to make a difference.

When I look back, I always, with great fondness, remember my parents, who were great humanitarians, and who taught me in my early years that the true joy of life is the joy of giving. And that is something I want all of us to teach our children as well, what joy for each person brings the contributing to others. We have a responsibility to our children, to give them good directions and proper example at an early age; with that Serbia and the entire world will have a good future.

I would also like to send my gratitude to all dear doctors, members of the Royal Medical Board, for their support in all these years. My gratitude goes also to all hard-working people in Lifeline offices in Chicago, New York, Toronto, London, and Athens, who have, for over 25 years, contributed so much to our joint cause of helping those in need. Also, nothing would be possible without a helping hand of Serbs in diaspora, who, although living far from their homeland, have not forgotten our country, but also to all our dear foreign friends, who recognized the needs of the people of Serbia and helped generously. This medal goes to all of you, it is your work that is recognized today.

Once again, I would like to sincerely thank you for this recognition and to say that it will be a true inspiration for all of us to continue our mission of helping those in need. And we will continue because there is no greater achievement than knowing that you have made a difference in someone’s life.”

Medals were given to laureates in five categories: Princess Milica Medal, for a breakthrough in diplomacy, Isidora Sekulic Medal, for excellence, Mileva Maric Einstein medal, for a breakthrough in science, Milunka Savic Medal, for courage and bravery, Nadezda Petrovic Medal, for art and humanitarian work, and Radmila Bunusevac Dedinac Medal, for investigative journalism.