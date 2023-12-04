Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, and H.E. Mr. Lee Jaewoong, Ambassador of the Republic of Korea to Serbia, officially delivered a donation worth more than USD 162,000, which the Government of the Republic of Korea gave for 4 health institutions and the Crown Princess’ Foundation. The official delivery took place today in the Royal Palace, Belgrade, in the presence and with the support of the Ministry of Health of Serbia, represented by State Secretary Mr. Alexander Milosevic.

The donation includes 2 vans, 6 incubators, and 2 patient monitors. In addition to the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, which received one Hyundai van to support its humanitarian work and future deliveries of aid, the recipients are also General Hospitals from the cities of Paraćin, which received 2 incubators, Kikinda which received 2 incubators and 2 patient monitors, and Gornji Milanovac also 2 incubators, as well as the Topola Health Center which received a Citroen van.

As the Government of Korea was so generous to support the work of Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation and previously donated 1 vehicle in support of their efforts, Her Royal Highness addressed them once again for their aid. As the grant provided was substantial, the Crown Princess decided to ask our Korean friends to provide their support to Serbian health institutions as well.

The delivery and press conference were together with Their Royal Highnesses and Their Excellencies the Ambassador and the State Secretary, also attended by the directors of all the mentioned institutions, recipients of the donation – Dr. Saša Bacić, Paraćin, Dr. Vesna Tomin, Кikinda, Dr. Valentina Pajić, Topola, and Dr. Predrag Šutić, from Gornji Milanovac.

”I am very grateful to the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Korean Embassy in Belgrade for their great generosity. With your support, we are continuing our humanitarian efforts for the good of the people of Serbia, our orphanages, homes for the elderly, hospitals, and all other institutions that my Foundation and I help. My Foundation always strives to be a bridge that will bring together people of goodwill around the world and for those who need help.

Thank you for supporting our hospitals, and the precious work of our doctors and medical workers. They are the heroes of our times and deserve every possible support for their most noble efforts to provide the best possible care for their patients.

Seeing all the incubators that the hospitals are receiving today brings special joy to my heart. Children are the most valuable treasure we have, and we must cherish them, and provide every possible support to them, at the beginning of their lives, as well as through the entire path of growing up. My husband, Crown Prince Alexander, my Foundation, and I will do our best to provide our assistance as much as possible in the future as well”, said Crown Princess Katherine.

H.E. Ambassador Jaewoong expressed the Government of Korea’s pleasure that they were able to assist the people of Serbia, but also the humanitarian efforts of Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation. “I immediately decided to try everything I could to realize Their Highnesses’ wish because I was truly moved by their sincerity and eagerness. Frankly speaking, it was not without any difficulties to get the approval for the donation to the Crown Foundation, given the strict regulation of my government to provide the ODA (Official Development Assistance) only to Governmental or official institutions in principle.

What is better, it is not just one but two vans and not just vans but also six incubators and two patient monitors both for the Foundation and the health institutions. It became possible thanks to my government’s commitment to providing more assistance to other countries and increasing its budget for that cause. These medical equipments as well as vans will be in good hands of experts to save precious lives of new-born babies and their mothers, and to respond more effectively to the medical emergencies of citizens.” Emphasizing the good relations between our two countries and people, His Excellency added that the Embassy will do its utmost to extend and deepen the bilateral relationship between Korea and Serbia and that it is always open for constructive suggestions, and recommendations, and ready to work together with friends, for the benefit of the people of two countries.

TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are very grateful to the companies: Hyundai Serbia ltd., Dräger Tehnika ltd, Papastolou Healthcare Technologies Belgrade, and Autopromet ltd. Belgrade, for their support and good cooperation.