TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended today the solemn academy and celebration of the Day of the School “Nikola Tesla” in Rakovica, Belgrade, which was also dedicated to the 130th anniversary of the first arrival of Tesla to Belgrade.

The ceremony was attended by His Grace the Bishop of Western Europe, previous Vicar Bishop of His Holiness the Patriarch, Justin, who brought the blessing of Patriarch Porfirije, and Mr. Milos Simic, President of the Municipality Rakovica, together with other distinguished guests. The attendees were addressed by HRH Crown Prince Alexander and Mr. Stanislav Stevuljevic, the Principal of the school, followed by a cultural-artistic program.

“I congratulate you the Day of your school from the bottom of my heart. And the anniversary of the first arrival of our great scientist, whose name your school proudly bears to Serbia is significant. Be proud of the great name your school caries.

I also send my most sincere congratulations to all the students who have made amazing achievements in the State competitions during this school year. Education and constant improvement of knowledge are of great importance. Dear children you must always continue to be hard-working people and be dedicated to improving your knowledge and skills. Follow your dreams and vision, there is nothing impossible in life. You are our future, and the future belongs to you!”, stated Crown Prince in his speech.

His Royal Highness also spoke about the connections that the great scientist had with the Royal Family of Serbia, mentioning that he was a great friend of the Crown, and how Crown Prince’s father, King Peter II, always cherished dearly memories of his meeting with Tesla: “The meeting with Tesla left a strong impression on my father, especially when this great man said to him:” …I am sure you will be a great ruler.” And my father always dearly remembered how true, and a great patriot Tesla was. How he said to him that he is “proud to be Serb and Yugoslav”.