TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended today a memorial service for Miroslav Michael Djorđević in Aero-club in Belgrade, Serbia.

The commemoration was organized by Studenica Foundation, a charity organization from the United States of America whose mission is to support and enhance the education of Serbian youth. Late Mr. Djordjevic was one of the founders of this Foundation, which helped many students from Serbia.

Crown Prince addressed the gathered people and said:” It is never easy to find the right and proper words for occasions like this. We are trying to, in a few simple lines, describe, pay our respect, and honor a lifetime. When speaking about our dear Miroslav, it surely was a remarkable and worthy life. His name will always be said and he remembered with the greatest respect. He left a legacy that will continue living way beyond our time.

And I know I will always keep a fond memory of Miroslav as a dear friend, with whom I shared many joint visions. We worked together on bringing democracy to Serbia, and shared views of the importance of unity of our people, both here in Serbia and abroad. His contributions to organizing our diaspora are great. But what especially stood out are Michael’s views and visions on the importance of education. This great humanitarian and philanthropist had helped and touched so many young lives. He had enabled so many dreams of better and proper education to be fulfilled. His life mission was noble. Serbia and its people were in his heart, and nothing could change that. Dear Michael, thank you for your commitment, strength, and determination. You will forever live in our hearts, memories, and prayers.”

Mr. Arno Gujon, Director of the Directorate for Cooperation with the Diaspora and Serbs in the Region also attended the commemoration. Mrs. Dušica Protić, member of the Board of Directors of the American branch of the Studenica Foundation, Dr. Slavka Drašković, President of the Board of Directors of the Studenica Foundation, Mr. Aleksandar Kovačević, vice president of the Board of Directors of the Studenica Foundation, and Dr. Žaneta Đukić Perišić, member of the Board of Directors of the Studenica Foundation also spoke about their memories of late Mr. Djordjevic.

Miroslav Michael Djordjevic was great philanthropist of Serbian people. Thanks to his vision and tireless work for Serbia, education was made possible for hundreds of Serbian students who fled during the wars in the former Yugoslavia, for Serbian children who became orphans after the war in Bosnia and Herzegovina, and later for exceptional students from poor families from Kosovo and Metohija and the whole of Serbia, and those from Republika Srpska and the region. Over 2,000 young Serbian talents received scholarships, including about 300 Serbian students for study in America at prestigious American universities.