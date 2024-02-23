TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine with great pride accepted to be members of the Honorary Board and attended today the Solemn Academy on the 240th anniversary of Zemun Clinical Centre. On this occasion, Prof. Dr Dragos Stojanovic, Director of Zemun Clinic presented Their Royal Highnesses with special Charters of Gratitude for their support to this hospital over the years, together with other deserving individuals.

“I extend our most sincere congratulations to the management and all employees of the Zemun Clinical Centre, a very important and the oldest health institution in our country. The spirit of history is woven into this institution, and we are today with great respect remembering all those who for more than two centuries have treated people, giving themselves selflessly. I am very proud that the humanitarian foundation of my wife cooperates with you on this mission, and that she is continuing what my grandmother, Queen Maria, started. I congratulate you on this great jubilee and wish you to bravely continue through the third century of this hospital’s existence. Continue your mission of providing quality health care services for the benefit of all our citizens“, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The solemnity, which is held under the patronage of the President of Serbia HE Mr Alexander Vucic, was also attended by His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, His Еминенце Archbishop and Metropolitan of Belgrade Msgr. Dr. Ladislav Nemet, ef. Mustafa Jusufspahic, the Mufti of Belgrade, HE Ms. Ana Brnabic, Prime Minister of Serbia, together with several Ministers, directors and representatives of various medicinal institutions, and many other distinguished guests. On this occasion, His Holiness the Patriarch awarded KBC Zemun with the Order of Saint Sava, Second Degree for all the merits of this institution during all these years of its existence.

The connection between the Royal Family of Serbia and the Zemun Clinical Centre is very rich and represents a noble tradition. Her Majesty Queen Maria was a great benefactor of Zemun Hospital, and it is continued in present time through cooperation between Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation and this Clinical Centre. During the past 2 decades since the return of the Royal Family to Serbia, Her Royal Highness has realized many charity projects to help this hospital, including the reconstruction of a mammography unit at the Oncology Department, delivery of ICU Hospital beds for the Cardiology Department, delivery of incubator as well as equipment for Neonatal Intensive care Units, ultrasound and anesthesia machines, and many other donations.

The city hospital (Bürgerliches Spital) was founded on 25 February 25 1784. This date is given special importance by the fact that on that day the confessional Roman Catholic and Orthodox hospitals were merged into one.

Although, at the time of its establishment, the Zemun Hospital was on the territory of the Habsburg Monarchy, in the Military Frontier zone, today it represents the oldest health institution in Serbia.

During its long duration, rich in historical events, the hospital developed and built its own, now recognizable appearance of the Clinical Hospital Center, which is a modern, high-quality, and confidential partner in the treatment and improvement of national health.