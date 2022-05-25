Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended today the commemoration for the late Professor Miroslav Gasic, member of the Crown Council and a beloved true friend on the Royal Family of Serbia, which was held in the Serbian Academy of Science and Arts.

The Department of Chemical and Biological Sciences organized this commemorative gathering in the memory of the deceased regular member of SASA, Academician Gasic, who was recognized expert in the field of chemistry, a professor at the Faculty of Mathematics of Belgrade University, associate of many esteemed foreign scientific institutions.

“I am still feeling very emotional and cannot believe it that our dear Professor Gasic is gone. I was very sorry that we were not able to attend the funeral, because of obligations abroad, but this commemoration was a chance to remember this great man, who was a true intellectual and honest friend, and that we all pay respect for his scientific work and show that his achievements will not be forgotten.

I will always fondly remember our conversations, his wise words and advice. The memory of him will live long in all of us who knew him, respect him and love him”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

Academician Vladimir Stevanović, Academician Bogdan Šolaja, Prof. Dr. Dušan Sladić and Academician Živorad Čeković spoke about the life and professional achievements of Professor Gašić on this occasion.