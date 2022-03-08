TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine are sending their sincere congratulations to all ladies in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and worldwide, for International Woman’s Day, wishing them prosperity and happiness, with a message that they are the strong pillar of our society and that they should always pursue their dreams, with their strength they can achieve everything.

Their Royal Highnesses are very sad that, due to ongoing COVID-19 pandemics, the traditional “Ladies Lunch” could not be organized this year at the Royal Palace. This is the event that HRH Crown Princess Katherine organizes for the ladies senior officials, the wives of senior Serbian officials, lady ambassadors, wives of ambassadors, representatives of international organizations in Serbia, and other distinguished ladies.

“My wife, Crown Princess Katherine, and I are sending our congratulations to all women for International Women’s Day. This day is a reminder for all of us how much women have contributed to the world we live in. We men should think and act like every day in the year is dedicated to our dear mothers and grandmothers, daughters, and wives. We must give them the attention they deserve every day and remember how strong they are, how much they mean to us, and how much they mean to the whole world. Dear ladies, happy holiday, with wishes for much success and prosperity in every aspect of your lives”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

“I am proud of the women in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, who are leading our society forward. You are strong and without you, we would not have the world we live in. You are the ones who are delivering life to this world, and you who are making it possible that life and love survive and last in the world.

You are the ones who are the backbone of our society, you are leading it forward! You are filling the world with joy, energy, and new ideas. I want to encourage all of you to follow your dreams, because when you have the will, every dream can come true! My dear ladies, grandmothers, mothers, please take care of yourself, be healthy, love life, and always follow your dreams”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.