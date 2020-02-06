ROYAL COUPLE GUEST SPEAKERS AT TRADITIONAL NATIONAL PRAYER BREAKFAST IN WASHINGTON

Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine guest speakers at the 68th annual United States National Prayer Breakfast in Washington.

The National Prayer Breakfast is an event that is held on the first Thursday in February every year in Washington. The initiator of this event was Abraham Vereide, a Norwegian-born Methodist minister and founder of Goodwill Industries of Seattle. The event was first organized in 1953.

The traditional National Prayer Breakfast is attended by the President of the United States of America and other members of the national leadership of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the United States. Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine have attended the National Prayer Breakfast for many years.

Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine use this opportunity to make new contacts and friends who can help Serbia, while proudly promoting the country’s beauty and hospitality of our people.

The breakfast took place in the Hilton’s International Ballroom and it is attended by the international invitees from over 100 countries. The National Prayer Breakfast was hosted by members of the United States Congress and was organized on their behalf by a Christian organization, The Fellowship Foundation.