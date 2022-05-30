On the occasion of the Day of Serbian Diplomacy, Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine hosted today in the Royal Palace a ceremony of awarding of medals of honour to distinguished ladies, that the Diplomatic Bulletin granted.

The Editorial Board of the Diplomatic Bulletin awarded medals of honour to many esteemed women on International Women’s Day earlier this year, and the laureates who were not able to attend the previous ceremony came today to the Royal Palace. Among the awarded ladies is also HRH Crown Princess Katherine, who received the “Nadezda Petrovic” Medal of Honour in the field of Humanitarian Work.

The ceremony occurred in the presence of HE Dr. Ljiljana Niksic, Ambassador of the Republic of Serbia in the Ministry of Foreign Affaires, Mr. Michelle Saint Lot, former representative of UNICEF in Serbia, who received medal on behalf of his sister, Mr. Rajesh Kumar Pippal, Second secretary of the Embassy of India, Ms. Ljiljana Miljanic Cassim, Honorary Consul-General of Sri Lanka in Serbia, Mrs. Mirjana Vukas, former gymnastics champion, great humanitarian, and one of the laureates and other distinguished guests.

The representatives of the Editorial Board gave Their Royal Highnesses a copy of the first edition of the magazine, in which a letter from HRH Crown Princess has a special place.

“I am very pleased that this ceremony took place today in our family home, and that it connects two important subjects – respect for the magnificent women who gave many contributions to our country and the entire world, as well as the importance of diplomacy. Our world cannot exist and live without ladies, they are the strongest pillar and backbone of our societies.

No country can exist without maintaining good and constant relations with each other. And the Day of Serbian Diplomacy reminds us how much we have achieved since the renewal of our statehood in the 19th century. Following the path of many prominent diplomats of our country and let us remember that throughout the history some of our most famous writers and other intellectuals were our ambassadors, we should all try to make our contribution to the good name of our homeland and to preserve and improve its image in the international community. In my contacts with my Royal cousins and numerous friends worldwide, I use every opportunity to get them acquainted with the beauty of our country, and achievements and high potential of our people”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.