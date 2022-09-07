TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended the first charity “Lifeline run” road race, organized on 5 September in Athens, Greece, by Humanitarian Organization Lifeline Greece, which is under the patronage of Her Royal Highness, to support the University General Hospital “Attikon” and their needs for incubators as well as the children of Ukraine inflicted by war in their country.

Together with Lifeline Greece, the co-organizers were the Marathon Team Greece by Maria Polyzou, the Champion and Ambassador of Lifeline Hellas Mrs. Maria Polyzou, and the Athens Olympic Stadium, and it was held in the surrounding area of the Olympic Athletic Centre of Athens (OAKA) and attended by more than 700 people.

Crown Prince Alexander thanked those present and expressed his pleasure that the importance of this event was recognized by the Greek Government and the fact that the race was held under the auspices of the Ministry of Culture and Sports. The Deputy Minister of Sports, Mr. Lefteris Avgenakis, welcomed the event and spoke about its purpose, and the race was also attended by the Ambassador of Ukraine to Greece, HE Sergii Shutenko, who thanked the audience for supporting the children of Ukraine with their participation.

“It makes me so happy seeing all the wonderful people who came today to support the first charity “Lifeline run”, and I am very grateful to all Board Members and great supporters of Lifeline Greece for making this possible, this wonderful race that never happened before. Our cause is very important, and my heart is filled with joy seeing how many people are joining us on the wonderful path of philanthropy and helping those that are in need.

By supporting the children of Ukraine and providing to Neonatology at the “Attikon” General University Hospital, you have made it possible for many young lives to be saved. You have made a great difference. And I am very proud of all offices of Lifeline Humanitarian Organization, which, with my full support, decided to split the charity and send help to children of Ukraine as well, to help those little angels struck by terrible war in their country”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

This race is the continuation of the previous humanitarian activities of Lifeline Greece to support the Neonatology Departments of Greek hospitals and refugee children of Ukraine. In addition to this, it should also be said as a reminder that during one of the previous events of Lifeline Greece – a charity dinner at Golf Prive Glyfada held in July – Prof. Dr. Afksendiyos Kalangos, a great friend of Their Royal Highnesses, and a big philanthropist, together with his surgical team members, welcomed the appeal from HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and will voluntarily operate on children who came from Ukraine with heart disorders at the IASO Paediatric Clinic in Greece, to save their lives.

The race was dedicated to the 60th anniversary of the death of George Papanikolaou, the doctor who discovered the Pap test that is essential for the prevention of cervical cancer and saved thousands of women.