Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of the United Kingdom, whose patron is Her Royal Highness, organized another successful charity gala ball that was attended by TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine. The event took place on Friday, 1 March at Claridge’s Hotel in London, in aid of the children’s hospitals in Serbia, continuing the long-time dedicated support to our country, but also celebrating the 30th anniversary since Lifeline was founded in the United Kingdom.

Crown Prince Alexander greeted all attendees and expressed his gratitude to them not forgetting the needs of the people of our country, and supporting the life-long mission of his wife, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and her dedication to provide aid to all those in need, regardless of race, age, ethnicity or religion. His Royal Highness also commented that he is especially happy that this big anniversary of Lifeline UK is celebrated in the Claridge’s Hotel, the place where he was born on 17 July 1945, in suite 212.

The humanitarian event was attended by representatives of the Embassy of Serbia in London, Ms. Olivera Stanić, President of the Rotary Club Belgrade International, together with other distinguished guests, friends, and benefactors of Lifeline, who once again provided great support and showed their willingness and readiness to help those in need.

Guests were delighted with the magnificent performance of Mr. Stefan Djoković, Serbian virtuoso pianist. Mr. Marvin Berglas, President of the Magic Circle, an award-winning magician performed on stage, and Mr. Andrew Eborn, broadcaster, was compere of the programme. A live charity auction was held by Felix Hale of Sotheby’s, where among other items a dress provided by Mr Stefan Djokovic was bid for, and one of the items was also a guest role in the next popular Serbian movie franchise “Juzni Vetar”.

“At this wonderful event we are celebrating the thirtieth anniversary of Lifeline Humanitarian Organisation in the United Kingdom. I am very proud of all the good work and the achievements that were possible thanks to the devotion, dedication, and selfless support of all wonderful people who have supported our mission of charity. I feel equally honoured today as I was three decades ago when I became the patron of this humanitarian organization.

All the wonderful supporters, donors, benefactors, and friends of Lifeline London, have saved, touched, and changed so many lives, and brought so much good to the people of Serbia, regardless of religion or ethnic origin. This was indeed a wonderful journey, but a long path is still ahead of us, as there are still so many people who need our help and support and a helping hand.

Working together, united in our cause, we will continue our efforts to make a difference in the lives of the people of our homeland. The love of the wonderful people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska has made an unbreakable bond between all of us, and I will keep doing everything I can to provide them aid and comfort”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

“As we look over the last 30 years of what Lifeline has achieved, we realise how much this mission has united people around the world and their efforts to help Serbia. I’d like to take this opportunity to thank Their Royal Highnesses for helping unite the international community outside of Serbia” said Mr. Lazar Vukovic, Chairman, Lifeline London.

On this occasion, a special award for 30 years of Patronage was presented to HRH Crown Princess Katherine, while Mr. Robert Valentine and Mrs Patricia Fisher were presented with awards for 30 years of dedicated service.

We are very grateful to the people and the companies which made the charity dinner possible with their generous support: Claridge’s Hotel, Mr. Stefan Djoković, Mr. William Rochfort, Media Powerhouse, Archangel Digital Studios, as well as to all donors and members of Lifeline United Kingdom Board of Directors and their team for once again showing their commitment and dedication.

Author of all photos : Nenad Obradovic