TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended yesterday the solemn Saint Sava Academy, in honour of the celebration of the Feast Day of the First Archbishop of the Serbian Orthodox Church and Patron Saint of schools, children and numerous churches, organized by Serbian Church of Saint Luke and that was held in Saints Peter and Paul Antiochian Orthodox Christian Church in Potomac Maryland.

The event was held in the presence of His Grace Bishop Irinej of Eastern America, His Excellency Marko Djurić, Ambassador of Serbia in the United States of America, the Very Reverend Archimandrite Sava Janjić, Abbot of Decani Monastery, the honorable Dr. Branko Terzić, The Royal Adjutant and member of the Privy Council, who as Master of the Ceremony opened the program, and many other distinguished guests.

Archimandrite Sava was a keynote speaker at the event, and held a speech titled “The Legacy of Saint Sava in the Monastic Tradition in Kosovo and Metohija“. HRH Crown Prince Alexander also addressed the gathered people as part of the official program. On this occasion, His Grace Bishop Irinej presented Mr. Mark Rasevic the Order of Saint Sava, which was awarded to him by The Holy Synod of Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church

“My wife and I are very happy to be here with our diaspora, at this most beautiful occasion, honouring one of the most important spiritual and national leaders of our nation, Saint Sava. It was a nice evening, dedicated to cherishing our faith and culture, in celebration of our first Archbishop. It is very important that our people, although living far away from Serbia, preserve our traditions and don’t forget our customs. Miles can separate us, but their love towards our homeland is true and honest”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

The cultural and educational program of the Academy included participants from St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church’s Parish Organizations: Sunday School of St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church, Theater Class of Serbian School “Nikola Tesla”, Children’s Choir of St. Luke Serbian Orthodox Church, St. Luke Folklore Ensemble “Prelo”, Serbian Singing Society “Lira”, Serbian Cultural Center “Opančići”, and Ms. Milica Sekulic, pianist.