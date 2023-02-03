TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended yesterday the 71st annual National Prayer Breakfast in Washington D.C. Their Royal Highnesses have attended the National Prayer Breakfast many times, and they are using this opportunity to make new contacts and friendships who can support Serbia, while proudly promoting our people and our country.

This traditional event, held in Hilton’s International Ballroom is attended by the President of the United States of America and other members of the national leadership of the executive, judicial and legislative branches of the United States.

“We are very happy to again be able to attend this traditional manifestation, to make new friendships but also to maintain old contacts. It is important that we can speak about Serbia at events like this, for the benefit of the reputation and the good name of our people and our homeland. The world needs to know, and constantly be reminded, what potential Serbia has and how talented and generous our people are”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

The National Prayer Breakfast is a traditional yearly event, organised on the first Thursday of February each year. It is typically attended by some 3,500 guests, including international invitees from over 100 countries. The event—which is actually a series of meetings, luncheons, and dinners — has taken place since 1953, and it is hosted by members of the United States Congress. It is designed to be a forum for the political, social, and business elite to assemble, pray together, and build relationships. Every President of the United States of America since Dwight D. Eisenhower has participated in the annual event.