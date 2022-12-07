TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the traditional Christmas Bazaar of Handicrafts of refugee women and children with special needs, today at the Mercator Centre in Belgrade. Total revenue from the sale of handicrafts is designated to help these vulnerable groups.

The opening ceremony of this manifestation, organized under the auspices of Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, was started with the addressing of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and attended by HE Mrs. Darija Kisić, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography in the Government of Serbia, Mrs. Nataša Stanisavljević, the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, as well as Their Excellencies, the Ambassadors of Australia, Mr. Daniel Emery, and Japan, Mr. Takahiko Katsumata, together with other representatives of the diplomatic corps, representatives of World Health Organization in Serbia, member of the Crown Council Prof. Dr Slobodan Markovic, and many others.

Crown Princess Katherine in her speech thanked Minister Kisić and Commissioner Stanisavljević for the traditional support that Governmental bodies are giving to this Bazaar, and she also said: “Seeing all these beautiful handicrafts, made by these creative women, as well as these beautiful children, and knowing that we have altogether supported them, that we have made a difference, brings joy to my heart.

These women were compelled to leave the security of their homes and continue their lives far away from their homes. Thanks to their handicrafts, they have supported their families during the most difficult times. All proceeds from this bazaar will be in support of these women and children, who exhibited their products here today. Please tell your friends and relatives about this wonderful bazaar and invite them to come, to see and purchase the handicrafts. It will mean so much to these brave women and beautiful children.”

HE Minister Darija Kisić also addressed at the opening and she said that she is happy to be present and thanked the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation and pointed out that all the activities taken by Her Royal Highness are not only humanitarian but also imbued with the note of love and energy of charity. Referring to the women who are presenting their works at the Bazaar, Mrs. Kisić also said that women may be considered “the weaker gender”, but that they are strong and that they are the ones who move and carry both the whole society and our beautiful Serbia.

“This initiative of Crown Princess Katherine is significant for the integration of those who had to leave their homes and create a new life. I am proud that the message of this humanitarian bazaar and that of the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration is the same, which is that all people who want to respect and love Serbia are welcome. On this occasion, I invite all interested citizens to visit the “Merkator” Shopping Center and buy some of these wonderful handicrafts. These are women who have the wonderful gift of presenting Serbia in the most beautiful way possible. The Christmas Bazaar was designed with the aim of helping displaced, refugees and socially vulnerable people, who support their families by selling these handicrafts, as well as children with disabilities, all proceeds will be directed towards them. I would like to thank the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for its humane work and many years of support”, said Mrs. Nataša Stanisavljević, Commissioner for Refugees of Serbia.

The Bazaar will continue to be open for 2 days – on Wednesday, 7 December 2022 from 11:00 am to 10:00 pm and Thursday, 8 December 2022 from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm.

Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have been encouraging, for over 20 years, the work of these outstanding women who need to support their families by selling their beautiful handicrafts. Her Royal Highness is also encouraging children with special needs and the schools they are attending to join this manifestation and sell their works. The Bazaar is a wonderful opportunity to purchase magnificent traditional Serbian handicrafts, buy Christmas gifts, and at the same time support the families of these women who are exhibiting their work, and also help children with special needs. More than 30 exhibitors are participating in this year’s Bazaar.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very grateful for the kindness, hospitality, and great support of the management of the Mercator Centre in Belgrade.