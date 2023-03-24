Following the tradition they set years ago, TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine officially opened the traditional Easter Bazaar of Handicrafts of refugee women and children with special needs, today at the Big Fashion in Belgrade. Total revenue from the sale of handicrafts is designated to help these vulnerable groups.

The opening ceremony of this manifestation, organized under the auspices of Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation, was started with the addressing of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, and attended by HE Prof. Dr. Darija Kisić, Minister of Family Welfare and Demography in the Government of Serbia, Mrs. Nataša Stanisavljević, the Serbian Commissioner for Refugees and Migration, Dr. Elma Elfić Zukorlić, the Deputy of the Minister of Education, as well as Her Excellency the Ambassador of Kingdom of Sweden, Mrs. Annika Ben David, with other representatives of diplomatic corps, Crown Princess Katherine’s sister, Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, and many others.

Crown Princess Katherine in her speech thanked Minister Kisić, Commissioner Stanisavljević, and Mrs. Elfić Zukorlić for the traditional support that Governmental bodies are giving to this Bazaar, and she also said: “This is a special day for all of us, because together we can do something big and important for others. Knowing that we have made a difference is the best prize and joy one can get. Seeing all these beautiful handicrafts, made by these creative women, as well as these beautiful children, and knowing that we have altogether supported them, that we have made a difference, brings joy to my heart.

These women were compelled to leave the security of their homes and continue their lives far away from their homes. Thanks to their handicrafts, they have supported their families during the most difficult times. All handicrafts presented at this Bazaar are unique and carefully made, with tremendous love and patience. They represent traditional skills that have been passed down through the generations and are now being revived in our community. By buying handicrafts, we support not only the women who make them, but also the whole community, and we also preserve the heritage that is passed down through the centuries.”

HE Minister Darija Kisic addressed the present at the opening, pointing out that women are the pillar of every family and every society, as well as that the family is the most important foundation of every person, because it is the source of love, strength, and energy. “I am always happy when I have the opportunity to see again how creative, capable and dexterous our women are and how, thanks to their energy, perseverance, and imagination, they create true works of art, enabling their families to live even better”, said Minister Kisic, thanking the Royal Family for organizing traditional handicraft Bazaar.

Mrs. Nataša Stanisavljević, Commissioner for Refugees of Serbia in her speech said: “This initiative by HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very important for the integration of those who had to leave their homes and create a new life. I am proud that the message of this humanitarian Bazaar and that of the Commissariat for Refugees and Migration is the same, which is that all people who want to respect and love Serbia are welcome. On this occasion, I invite everyone to visit the Big Fashion shopping mall and buy some of these wonderful handicrafts. These women have a wonderful gift of presenting Serbia in the most beautiful way possible. The Easter Bazaar was designed with the aim of helping displaced persons, refugees, and socially vulnerable women, who support their families by selling these handicrafts, as well as the children with disabilities, and all of its proceeds will be directed towards them. I would like to thank the Crown Princess Katherine Foundation for its great humanitarian work and many years of support.”

The Bazaar will continue to be open for 2 days – on Friday, 24 March 2023 from 11 am to 10 pm and on Saturday, 25 March 2023 from 10 am to 10 pm.

Crown Princess Katherine and her Foundation have been encouraging, for over 20 years, the work of these outstanding women who need to support their families by selling their beautiful handicrafts. Her Royal Highness is also encouraging children with special needs and the schools they are attending to join this manifestation and sell their works. The Bazaar is a wonderful opportunity to purchase magnificent traditional Serbian handicrafts, buy Easter gifts, and at the same time support the families of these women who are exhibiting their work, and help children with special needs. More than 30 exhibitors are participating in this year’s Bazaar.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine is very grateful for the kindness, hospitality, and great support of the management of the Big Fashion in Belgrade.