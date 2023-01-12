TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine welcomed today in their home, the Royal Palace in Belgrade, His Eminence the Metropolitan of Kitros, Katerini, and Platamon Mr. Georgios, as part of his visit to Serbia.

His Eminence is the head of the Metropolis that is strongly connected to Serbia, many people from our country visit this area in Greece during the holiday season, but also many Serbs live there. He presented these bonds to Their Royal Highnesses and expressed his wish that Crown Prince and Crown Princess come for an official visit.

In further conversation, the Metropolitan also showed that he is very acquainted with the activities of the Royal family, and he was pleased he was able to hear even more about the work of Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, but also about the strong historical connections between the Royal family of Serbia and Greece.

Crown Prince Alexander also showed the Royal Chapel of Saint Andrew the First-Called to Metropolitan Georgios, where His Eminence also sang a short Orthodox prayer – Hymn to the Nativity of Christ.

“The visit of His Eminence brought us great joy, and we are always happy when we can greet distinguished guests from abroad and present our beautiful country and people to them. Of course, since the Metropolitan comes from our brotherly country, Greece, it was not that much that he did not know already, my wife and I were very impressed with his knowledge about Serbia, and we enjoyed the most pleasant conversation.

It is important that our connections with the people of Greece are kept tight and cherished at all levels since it is the best example of true friendship. I am also very happy that later today, Metropolitan Georgios will also have a meeting with His Holiness the Patriarch of Serbia Mr. Porfirije” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.