TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine traditionally celebrate the Christmas holidays at their home, the Royal Palace in Belgrade. This year, together with Their Royal Highnesses is Mrs. Betty Roumeliotis, HRH Crown Princess Katherine’s sister.

On the Day Before Christmas (Serbian “Badnji dan”) morning, HRH Crown Prince Alexander cut the Yule log, honouring the centuries-old tradition of the Serbian people, and brought it in front of the Royal Palace.

Christmas Eve (Serbian “Badnje veče“) was marked by another beautiful Serbian tradition, the burning of the Yule log in front of the Royal Palace, which was blessed by priest Mihailo Rapajic. Present were also the members of the Crown Council, Crown Prince Alexander’s Foundation for Culture and Education, Royal Medical Board, members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association, which is under the Crown Prince’s patronage, and many other friends of the Royal family. The burning of the Yule log was followed by a traditional reception for all present people at the Royal Palace.

Crown Prince Alexander once again expressed his wish that the citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska and all people worldwide who celebrate Christmas tomorrow, to spend as much possible time with their families, as well as good health, much love, and prosperity.

The Royal family once again wishes Merry Christmas and happy holidays to all citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska with the traditional Christmas greeting “Christ is born!”.