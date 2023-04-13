Following the tradition set more than 20 years ago, more than 1,000 socially vulnerable children were guests of Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine at the traditional Easter receptions at the home of the Royal family of Serbia, the White Palace in Belgrade.

Children without parental care, children with difficulties in intellectual development, and socially vulnerable children, from homes and associations throughout Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, had the opportunity to receive Easter gifts from Their Royal Highnesses. The receptions were supported and held in presence of His Grace the Vicar of His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, Bishop of Toplica Mr. Petar, who spoke about the importance of Easter to the children.

During the day, three receptions were held where children enjoyed wonderful gifts and spent time with the Easter bunny, the animators from the Association of artists “Van Dam Studio”, as well as a music program by the Sabac Diocese Choir “St. John the Theologian”. Like every year, there was great joy for the young guests when they searched for colored eggs in the Royal Park in front of the White Palace, after which the Crown Prince and Crown Princess delivered toys, sweets, and other appropriate gifts to the children.

The receptions were made possible thanks to great efforts of the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, which traditionally gathers donations to purchase gifts for children for the holidays, which they did again as well, sending large container that arrived at the Royal Palace in November previous year.

“Spending every possible moment with these beautiful children is a blessing. This opportunity to give them our love, to make them feel at home and for them to know they are not forgotten, to see them playing and being happy and joyful, is the most precious thing in the world. The White Palace and the Royal Palace are not just our home, they are the home for all of you, we all together make one big family. My husband and I are very happy for the Joy of Giving that this day brought to the children, and all of us”, stated HRH Crown Princess Katherine on this occasion.

This wonderful Easter gathering was greatly helped by Humanitarian Organizations Lifeline from Chicago, New York, Toronto, and London, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, as well as by numerous donors, among which are: Žito Promet, Coca Cola, Swisslion Takovo, Veropoluos ltd, Marbo, Sweet choice, International schools in Belgrade which joined the charity campaign “Children helping children”: the German School in Belgrade, The British International School of Belgrade, and the International School “Rudjer Boskovic”, as well as Mrs. Mikell Reed Carroll. Great support was also given by the Diocese od Sabac of Serbian Orthodox Church, and Van Dam Studio Ensemble.

Their Royal Highnesses would like to thank all the donors and supporters who generously helped with this year’s receptions for children and together made this holiday more meaningful for the young ones.