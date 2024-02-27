TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended today a Thanksgiving Service for the life of His Majesty late King Constantine II of the Hellenes, held at the Saint George’s Chapel in Windsor Castle, followed by a formal reception at the Saint George’s Hall.

Numerous members of the Royal families of Europe accepted the invitation of His Majesty King Charles III of the United Kingdom and the other Commonwealth realms to join in a moment of prayer and remembrance for the last King of Greece. As His Majesty the King unfortunately could not personally attend today’s memorial service, the host was Her Majesty Queen Camilla together with HM Queen Anne-Marie of the Hellenes, widow of late King Constantine II. The service was led by the Dean of Windsor, The Right Reverend Dr Christopher Cocksworth, and His Eminence Archbishop Nikitas of Thyateira and Great Britain.

“This day was a mixture of sad, sentimental feelings and warm memories of my dear cousin, sincere friend, and my “kum”, as we say in Serbia, HM King Constantine II. His departure created a great void in the hearts of all who knew him, but the remembrance of a great and kind man, a true and honest friend, this is what remains for eternity, fondly kept by all of us who knew him, as well as of all the beautiful and joyful moments we have shared together”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander on this occasion.

Together with Their Majesties, the two already mentioned Queens, and the Royal Couple of Serbia, the Royal families of Europe were present including: HM King Constantine’s sisters HM Queen Sophia of Spain, and HRH Princess Irene of Greece, his children HRH Crown Prince Pavlos, HRH Princess Alexia, HRH Prince Nikolaos, HRH Princess Theodora, and HRH Prince Philippos, as well as other members of the Royal family of Greece, HRH the Princess Royal of the United Kingdom Anne, HM King Felipe VI and HM Queen Letizia of Spain, HM King Juan Carlos of Spain, HRH Princess Benedikte of Denmark, and many other Royals.

Relations between the Royal families of Greece and Serbia have always been marked with sincere and cordial friendship and deep family bonds. HM King Constantine II was the best man at TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine’s wedding in 1985, and His Majesty was also the Godfather of the Crown Prince’s sons, HRH Hereditary Prince Philip and HRH Prince Alexander. Also, the daughter of the late King of Greece, HRH Princess Theodora, is HRH Crown Prince Alexander’s Godchild. The Crown Prince was also in close family relations with the late HM King Constantine II. Crown Prince Alexander’s maternal grandfather HM King Alexander of Greece who married Aspasia Manos, was the brother of HM King Paul of Greece, HM King Constantine II’s father.