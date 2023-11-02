Internationally renowned Serbian violinist, Stefan Milenkovic, and Camerata Chicago Chamber Orchestra held two very successful and well-attended charity concerts in the cities of Chicago and Wheaton Illinois, USA, on 27 and 28 October 2023, which were both attended by TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

All the proceeds from this concert series will be donated to the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and will be used to provide aid to the people of Serbia. The concerts were held on the occasion of the 20th Anniversary of Camerata Chicago, and Their Royal Highnesses attended them with great joy and enjoyed the wonderful performances. In addition, Crown Prince and Crown Princess addressed the gathered people, thanking them for their valuable support which will bring much good to the people in need in our country. Together with the Royal Couple of Serbia, Mr. Damjan Jovic, Consul General of Serbia in Chicago, Mrs. Tatjana Telic, Consul General of Bosnia in Chicago, and Mr. Michael Garfinkel, Their Royal Highnesses’ grandson, also attended these beautiful events.

The audience in both Studebaker Theatre, Chicago, and Armerding Concert Hall, Wheaton College, was able to enjoy the miraculous performance of Tchaikovsky Violin Concerto in D Major, by Stefan Milenkovic, and Beethoven’s Symphony No. 6, the Pastoral, and the Barber of Seville Overture by Rossini, performed by Camerata Chicago, and conducted by Maestro Drostan Hall. A special surprise for the attendees was the performance of “Drina March”, a traditional and very beautiful song dedicated to Serbian heroes from World War One.

“My husband and I enjoyed these beautiful concerts so much, and we are both very grateful to everybody who provided their support. But what brings even greater joy is knowing how much good we will together be able to bring to the people of Serbia, the knowledge that we will change their lives for the better, and support those who are in need. Something that may seem like the smallest act of kindness to us, can mean the world to those less fortunate.

For 30 years now I have been proud to be patron of Lifeline Chicago, and I am very grateful to all of you dear friends for your dedication and commitment, your willingness and readiness to help the people of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska”, stated HRH Crown princess Katherine on this occasion.

During their stay in Chicago, the Crown Prince and Crown Princess also attended the Patron Saint Day celebration of Lifeline Chicago’s great friends and supporters, the Saint Sava Serbian Sister’s Circle – Venerable Mother Paraskeva, Saint Petka. This day started with the Divine Liturgy at Saint Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Merrillville, Illinois, followed by the formal reception and luncheon.

Camerata Chicago is a world-class chamber orchestra serving Chicago and its surrounding communities with performances of great music featuring musicians of global distinction. The Ensemble is committed to providing an incomparable concert experience that enriches the community and inspires the next generation of musicians and concert-goers.

Camerata Chicago was founded in 2003 by conductor, Maestro Drostan Hall. In 2013, Camerata Chicago undertook a successful European Tour and since then enjoyed the position of Chicago’s leading Chamber Orchestra.

We are very grateful to the people who supported the work of Lifeline Chicago with their great generosity. We would like to express sincere gratitude to: Dr. Nikola and Tatjana Nenadovich for sponsoring the concerts, Mr. Stefan Milenkovic, Maestro Drostan Hall and Camerata Chicago Board of Directors and orchestra members, as well as to all donors and members of Lifeline Chicago Board of Directors and their team, and all others who contributed and made this event even more valuable and important.