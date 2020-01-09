Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended this morning the Holy Liturgy, which was officiated by His Holiness Serbian Patriarch Irinej of Serbia and the Bishops of the Serbian Orthodox Church, in the crypt of St. Sava Temple.

In his Christmas congratulations Crown Prince Alexander said: “On the occasion of celebrating the birth of Christ, I send congratulations to all citizens of Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, wishing them to spend Christmas in peace and love, surrounded by goodwill. This year, too, we welcome Christmas with faith, hope and love. My family and I wish you to spend this great holiday in peace and joy. Peace of Earth, Christ is born!“.

After attending the Christmas liturgy, HRH Crown Princess Katherine visited the Children and Youth Centre “Jovan Jovanovic Zmaj”, and served Christmas lunch for the children, prepared in collaboration with Junior Chefs’ Club, together with HE Mrs. Kati Csaba, Ambassador of Canada in Serbia.