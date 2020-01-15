TRH PRINCE PHILIP AND PRINCE ALEXANDER CELEBRATE THEIR 38TH BIRTHDAY

Their Royal Highnesses Prince Philip and Prince Alexander are celebrating their thirty-eight birthday today, with family and close friends.

His Royal Highness Prince Philip is the fraternal twin of Prince Alexander and second in line to the Throne after Hereditary Prince Peter. Prince Philip is the son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, grandson of HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. His Godparents are HM King Constantine of the Hellenes, HM the Queen of Spain and HRH the Duchess of Calabria.

His Royal Highness Prince Alexander is the fraternal twin of Prince Philip and he is fourth in line to the Throne after his elder brothers Hereditary Prince Peter, Prince Philip and Prince Stefan. Prince Alexander is the son of HRH Crown Prince Alexander, grandson of the HM King Peter II and HM Queen Alexandra. His Godparents are HM the Queen of Spain, HM King Constantine of the Hellenes, and HRH the Duchess of Calabria.