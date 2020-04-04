TRH today lit candles in the Royal Chapel of St. Andrew the First called within the Royal Complex in Belgrade. They sent their prayers to the citizens of the Republic of Serbia, the Serbs in the diaspora and the whole world, to whom they wish good health and happiness during these difficult times, when the danger called the coronavirus threatens each of us.

“My wife and I just lit candles in the Royal Chapel at the Royal Palace in Belgrade. We prayed for the health and happiness of all the people in Serbia, Serbs in diaspora and the whole world. My husband and I hope you are healthy and with your loved ones. Stay home and take care“, said TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine.

Video message of Their Royal Highnesses below: