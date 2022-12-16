HRH Crown Prince Alexander sent his congratulations for the Hanukkah holiday to the leaders of the Jewish community in Serbia and the Republic of Srpska, and all Jews worldwide for this great holiday. The celebration this year starts tonight, 18 December, and lasts until the evening of Monday, 26 December.

“I send my sincere congratulations to all members of the Jewish community in Serbia, the Republic of Srpska, and all the Jews worldwide for a great holiday – Hannukah! May this holiday of happiness bring health, love, peace, and prosperity, and may all who celebrate it spend it in joy together with their loved ones. I wish that nine candles from the menorah, which you will traditionally light, honoring centuries-old tradition, will bring happiness and warmth to the hearts of everyone, but also enlighten the way towards a more tolerant and accepting society worldwide.

The connections between the Jewish people and the people of Serbia were always good and friendly, with much respect and dignity, and may this great holiday inspire us to strengthen these relations even more in the future”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.