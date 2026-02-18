HRH Crown Prince Alexander sends his traditional message for the beginning of the Holy Month of Ramadan to the members of the Islamic Community, emphasizing that this time of renunciation should inspire understanding, kindness, and unity among all people, encouraging us to build bridges of respect and goodwill.

“On the occasion of the holy month of Ramadan, I extend the heartfelt greetings of the Royal family of Serbia to all members of the Islamic community in Serbia and throughout the world. Ramadan is a time of prayer, reflection, renunciation, compassion, and solidarity with those in need. It reminds the believers of the everlasting values of faith, humility, forgiveness, and mutual respect — virtues that strengthen both the individual, and the entire community.

Our country has always drawn its strength from the richness of its diversity and from the coexistence of different religious traditions. In these days of spiritual devotion, may the spirit of Ramadan inspire understanding, kindness, and unity among all people, encouraging us to build bridges of respect and goodwill.

May this blessed month bring peace to your homes, health to your families, and hope to all who seek a better and more harmonious future”, said HRH Crown Prince Alexander.