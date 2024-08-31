Regarding yesterday’s new incidents and the incursion of special forces of Pristina into Serbian institutions in all four municipalities in the north of Kosovo and Metohija, including the hospital district of Clinical Centre Kosovska Mitrovica, HRH Crown Prince Alexander issued the following statement:

“The brutality and violence perpetrated by Kurti’s forces in Kosovo and Metohija against the Serbs is pure terror against the non-Albanian population. The international community must take concrete steps, not just appeals, and stop the most brutal discrimination and humiliation that our people suffer due to the arbitrariness and, essentially, racist behaviour of the so-called “state of Kosovo”. Human rights for all must prevail. It should be noted that he United States embassy in Pristina reiterated on Friday in a statement Washington’s “concern and disappointment with continuing uncoordinated actions … that continue to have a direct and negative effect on members of the ethnic Serb community and other minority communities in Kosovo.”

This treatment of Serbs in our southern province is unacceptable and scandalous! It is now 2024, exactly 85 years had passed since the beginning of the Second World War, when the entire democratic world stood up to stop the persecution of the innocent by extreme, terrible ideologies of evil, so this kind of discrimination against Serbs in 21st century Europe cannot be tolerated. Nowhere in the world can it be acceptable for someone to be a second-class citizen in their own home. The new attempt of ethnic cleansing of our people must be stopped. What Serbs only want is what every person in this world deserves – a chance to have a normal, peaceful life in the place where their ancestors lived for ages.

Kosovo and Metohija was, it is, and always will be in the heart of every member of our nation. Our Holy Land is the birthplace of our country and the essence of our spiritual being. This is something that will not and cannot ever be changed”, stated Crown Prince Alexander.