Lifeline Humanitarian Organization Chicago, which has carried out humanitarian work for more than 30 years under the Patronage of HRH Crown Princess Katherine, has continued its long-standing support for the Children’s Home in Sremčica.

As part of its efforts to improve living conditions at the Home, Lifeline Chicago has provided 26 sets of new mattresses, bed linens, colourful blankets, and mattress protectors for the children’s section of the institution. This donation will help make the children’s everyday surroundings more comfortable and welcoming.

The donation was made possible thanks to the dedicated efforts of the Kolo of Serbian Sisters of St. Lazarus Serbian Orthodox Church Ravanica in Detroit, Michigan, and their Ravanica Junior Kolo Group. The Junior Kolo Group, made up of girls aged 5 to 17, joined together with a sincere wish to help others through charitable work. Their example shows how compassion and generosity are learned and shared from an early age.

“For more than three decades, our mission has been to care for children and for those who need support the most. Every child deserves to feel safe, cared for, and loved, and I am deeply grateful to the Kolo of Serbian Sisters Ravanica and their wonderful Junior Kolo Group for their kindness and dedication. Their generosity is a beautiful example of compassion and a reminder of how much can be achieved when we work together for the benefit of children,” said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

Dr Marina Vidojević, Principal of the Children’s Home in Sremčica, expressed her gratitude: “We are sincerely thankful to Lifeline Chicago, the Kolo of Serbian Sisters Ravanica, and the Junior Kolo Group for this generous donation. Their support significantly improves the daily lives of the children in our care and brings warmth, comfort, and a sense of being remembered and valued.”