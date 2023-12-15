TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, together with the representatives of the Stavros Niarchos Foundation (SNF), officially opened today a very important donation of a new delivery room in the Gynaecology and Obstetrics Clinic “Narodni Front” in Belgrade.

This very important donation includes complete reconstruction of the premises and building of the new delivery room, as well as providing it with necessary medical equipment so it is fully operational. It is the result of a very generous grant from SNF, and its excellent cooperation with the Crown Princess Katherine’s Foundation in Belgrade, to ensure that mothers and babies receive the best possible care. This is yet another successfully implemented among many important projects, for the good of the people of Serbia. The two Foundations have collaborated for almost 20 years now, with 6 joint projects supported by SNF totalling more than USD 1,000,000 realized.

“I am sure to speak on behalf of everyone when I say – I do not like to see somebody crying. I can not stand to see people hurt or suffering. But there is one crying which I like hearing a lot. It is the cry of a newborn baby, there is nothing more beautiful in the world than it. Knowing that with this donation today we are assisting our mothers to deliver new life to this world brings special joy to my heart, as I know we have accomplished something tremendous.

I am very grateful to our dear friends from the Stavros Niarchos Foundation, who recognized the needs of the people of Serbia and decided to follow our vision of helping our country wholeheartedly. Today, we have together made a huge difference in the lives of others, and before all, in the lives of the little angels who are just coming to this world. I wish that all over Serbia, we hear many more babies’ healthy and strong cries”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine in her addressing.

Together with Their Royal Highnesses, the opening was also attended by H.E. Mrs. Maria Levanti, Ambassador of Greece to Serbia, Prof. Dr. Vesna Turkulov, State Secretary in the Ministry of health, SNF representatives including Ms. Roula Siklas, Senior Program Officer, Mr. Kostas Liveris, Deputy Chief Technical Grants Officer, Mr. Alexandros Kambouroglou, Co-Director of Programs, and Ms. Chrysa Kefallinou, Communications Officer, Mrs. Julie Hill, wife of HE the Ambassador of the United States of America to Serbia, Prof. Dr. Željko Miković, Director of the Narodni Front Clinic, and others.

Ms. Roula Siklas, SNF Senior Program Officer expressed SNF’s gratitude for the work of everyone involved in bringing the project to fruition to serve mothers and babies: “We have had the pleasure of partnering with the Princess Katherine Foundation through its US arm, Lifeline, for nearly two decades, and have seen firsthand the steadfast dedication, tireless commitment to mission, and clear vision they bring to their work. They see an opportunity to expand access to quality care – with a special focus on women’s health – and they follow through to make it happen, and make sure it keeps happening, year after year.”

“I want to express my big gratitude to HRH Crown Princess Katherine Karađorđević, in the first place, whose vision was the driving force behind this project, and who kept a watchful eye over every phase of its implementation, and whose inexhaustible energy played a decisive role in bringing it to a successful conclusion,” said Prof. Dr. Željko Miković. “The Stavros Niarchos Foundation fundamentally believes that right and quality healthcare is one of the basic rights of every human being. Thank you for recognizing the need and providing assistance to the women of Serbia through this project”.

Their Royal Highnesses are very grateful to companies: Delta Inzenjering, Pons Gradnja Construction company, and Jelisavac Company for their great help and support in the realization of this project.