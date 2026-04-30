The HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation and Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago have delivered a significant humanitarian donation to The Shelter for the Elderly in Vranje, providing essential equipment and supplies to improve the quality of care for the residents.

This vital support was made possible by the generosity of The Three Kolo Group of Serbian Sisters (St. George of Joliet, Illinois; Knjeginja Zorka of Lansing, Illinois; and St. Archangel Michael of Lansing, Illinois) and by the generosity of The Pittsburgh Committee, both in cooperation with Lifeline Humanitarian Organization of Chicago, operating under the Patronage of Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine. Their continued dedication ensures that vital assistance reaches those most in need.

The Pittsburgh Committee donated 15 hospital beds, 10 medical mattresses, 20 waterproof mattress covers, 10 anti-decubitus mattresses, and 30 anti-decubitus pillows. The Three Kolo Group of Serbian Sisters donated three shower chairs, two commode chairs, one patient repositioning device, 1,050 adult diapers, 50 blankets, and 35 sheet sets.

These much-needed and vital donations will significantly enhance the daily care, comfort, and hygiene of the elderly residents, while also supporting the dedicated staff in their work.

The management and staff of The Shelter for the Elderly in Vranje expressed their deep gratitude for this meaningful support, emphasizing that donations such as these greatly contribute to improving living conditions and ensuring dignified care for their residents.

Her Royal Highness Crown Princess Katherine extended her sincere appreciation to the donors: “I am deeply grateful to the Three Kolo Group of Serbian Sisters and the Pittsburgh Committee for their compassion and generosity. Their support is a true example of care and solidarity with our elderly population. Together with Lifeline Chicago, we remain committed to helping those who need it most and ensuring better conditions for our senior citizens. Since the establishment of my Foundation, we have devoted a part of our work to caring for the elderly. I want them to always know they are not forgotten. Their contributions to our world, their wisdom, and their life experience are invaluable and should serve as a guiding light for younger generations.”