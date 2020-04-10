Lifeline Chicago donated an “Opel Vivaro” van for the transport of children of the Public Institution Home for Children and Youth without parental care “Rada Vranjesevic” from Banja Luka, Republika Srpska. The donation, worth 15,000 EUR, was made possible through generous donations by attendees of Florida golf outings organized by Lifeline Chicago supporter Rade Savich through Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

The Director of the Home, Mr. Vladimir Kajkut, expressed his gratitude to Their Royal Highnesses and Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, saying: “On behalf of the children of the “Rada Vranjesevic“ Children’s Home in Banja Luka, I would like to thank Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Alexander, Princess Katherine and the Lifeline Humanitarian Organization in Chicago for the exceptional donation of a van which will serve the day-to-day transportation needs of children, as well as the many years of support that Their Royal Highnesses provided with great love for children without parental care in our Home. With the hope that we will visit you at the White Palace soon, we send you many children’s smiles from Banja Luka”.

With the cooperation of HRH Crown Princess Katherine Foundation, Lifeline Chicago supported this Home for many years. Last Christmas, with the help of St. Sava Serbian Orthodox Church in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, the children were happy to receive personalized gifts that included sneakers, clothes, hygiene packages, slippers, social and educational games.

“Lifeline Chicago Humanitarian Organization, of which I am patron since its conception 25 years ago, and the Public Institution Home for Children and Youth without Parental Care “Rada Vranjesevic” from Banja Luka has enjoyed the love and support from Lifeline Chicago for many years. I am very proud of the incredible work that Lifeline Chicago is doing and I am very happy that this donation will provide transportation for the children, as well as enjoy the various excursions, which now will be possible. My husband and I look forward to when the children will come to visit us at the Palace”, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.