HRH Crown Prince Alexander addressed the citizens of Serbia and political parties on the occasion of the upcoming parliamentary and local elections.

“Dear citizens of Serbia, parliamentary and local elections are being held on Sunday 21 June. The right to vote is a democratic right guaranteed by the Constitution. The more people go to the polls, the more relevant the election result will be. In Serbia, democracy is still young, and this is an opportunity to show everyone that we are a mature and responsible democratic society that cares about its state. Our country needs a strong government in the period ahead, because great challenges await us. We will get a strong government only if as many people as possible go to the polls and clearly say what option they support by rounding up the number on the ballots and in no other way.”