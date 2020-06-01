HRH Crown Princess Katherine donated urgently needed electric beds, mattresses and medical equipment to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia.

General Hospital in Valjevo received 6 electric beds for intensive care unit with mattresses and transformers.

The value of this donation is over 28,500 EUR and it was made possible with the support of Project C.U.R.E. from Denver, Colorado.

“My husband and I thank very much Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for several years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus risking their lives to help people and to save lives“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanks Delamode Balkans d.o.o. from Belgrade for their great help in the storage of this valuable medical aid that is extremely helpful to our Hospital and especially at this time.