HRH Crown Princess Katherine donate urgently needed electric beds, mattresses and medical equipment to 17 hospitals throughout Serbia value more than 500.000 euros.

The General Hospital in Subotica received 6 Stryker electric beds for intensive care unit with transformers, 21 mattresses, 2 IV Poles and infant exam table.

The value of this donation is more than 33,000 EUR and it was made possible with the support of Project C.U.R.E. from Denver, Colorado and Lifeline New York Humanitarian Organization whose patron is HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

“My husband and I thank very much Dr. Douglas Jackson, C.E.O. of Project C.U.R.E which has been helping the Princess Katherine Foundation in Serbia for several years. It is very important, especially at this time considering what heroic doctors, nurses and medical staff have gone through due to the coronavirus risking their lives to help people and to save lives“, said HRH Crown Princess Katherine.

HRH Crown Princess Katherine thanks A.D. Intereuropa from Belgrade for their great help in custom clearance, transportation and storage of this valuable medical aid that is extremely helpful to our Hospital and especially at this time.