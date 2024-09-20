Tomorrow, it will be exactly 39 years since on 21 September 1985, TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine were married in the Serbian Orthodox Church in London. The best man at the wedding was HM Greek King Constantine, and the witness was the Crown Prince’s uncle, HRH Prince Tomislav.

Every love story is special, unique and beautiful. Life is not a destination, but a journey and we started our journey promising each other to fulfil each other’s dreams, for marriage is a union and teamwork. Together we obtained the impossible. We have spent the last 39 years strengthening each other, raising children, weathering storms, loving our children, grandchildren and great grandchildren, embracing each other in times of sorrow, helping each other in times of sickness, celebrating with each other in times of joy and most of all we had the blessing of sharing our love and our efforts with Serbia and its people, a country we love that is so much deserving of love good health and prosperity.

We created many wonderful memories and together we faced challenges.

We are looking forward to more beautiful years ahead.

Helping the people of Serbia and working together for a better future for all.