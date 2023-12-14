TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine attended yestwrday the commemoration of Circle of Serbian Sisters” for their 120th anniversary since their founding, and the 33rd anniversary since the renewal of the work of the “Circle of Serbian Sisters”, a very important cultural-educational, patriotic, and humanitarian organization, held at the Yugoslav Cinematheque in Belgrade.

Together with the Crown Prince and Crown Princess, the event was attended by HRH Princess Ljubica, His Holiness Patriarch Porfirije of Serbia, Bishop of Toplica Mr. Petar, HE Mrs. Maja Gojkovic, the Minister of Culture, HE Mnsr. Ladislav Nemet, the Roman Catholic Archbishop and Metropolitan of Belgrade, Mr. Predrag Markovic, member of the Crown Council, representatives of the diplomatic corps, and other distinguished guests.

As part of the official program, His Royal Highness addressed the present people, congratulated them for their important anniversary, and wished all the members of the association much success for the future. Mrs. Danijela Krunic, President of the Circle of Serbian Sisters, presented the Crown Prince with the monography “Circle of the Serbian Sisters and Queen Marija”.

“I am very proud of my family’s connections with this important humanitarian organization. My grandmother, HM Queen Maria, was the proud patron of the Circle in the Kingdom of Yugoslavia and she kept her connections even during exile. The Circle meant so much to her and she saw the members as her sisters. Ladies of great heart who contribute and help less fortunate people. Thank you very much for keeping the memory of my grandmother. Links between the Karadjordjevic’s and the Circle are a tradition that we are following today, and will continue in the future,” said HRH Crown Prince Alexander in his speech.