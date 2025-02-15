Traditionally honouring the Statehood Day of Serbia, TRH Hereditary Prince Philip, Princess Danica, and Prince Stefan attended today a wreath-laying ceremony held in Saint George’s Church in Oplenac. TRH Crown Prince Alexander and Crown Princess Katherine, due to unavoidable obligations abroad, were unable to this year attend marking of the National Day in Serbia.

The Hereditary Prince laid a wreath on the tomb of his ancestor, the founder of the Royal Dynasty Karadjordjevic and Leader of the First Serbian Uprising, Supreme Leader Karadjordje. TRH Prince Mihailo, Princess Ljubica, and Princess Natalija, members of the Kingdom of Serbia Association, Mr. Dragan Reljic, Director of the Foundation of King Peter I in Oplenac, representatives of Municipality of Topola, and other associations and people who gathered to celebrate this significant day for our country, were also present in Oplenac.

“The Мeeting of Our Lord is not only a celebration of our past, but also a reminder of the unwavering spirit that defines us as a people. It marks the moment when our ancestors, faced with enormous challenges, chose courage over fear, and freedom over oppression.

Today, as we face new challenges, we must draw strength from the example of those who came before us and dedicate ourselves again to the values ​​they held sacred – values ​​that continue to inspire the courage and determination of new generations. A just and prosperous society is one in which individual rights to liberty, property, and self-determination are guaranteed. These rights are maintained through responsibility, consistency, and respect for others, building a foundation of trust, progress, and a society in which every citizen can thrive.

Our strength has always come from unity, even in the most difficult times. May the Meeting of Our Lord inspire us to build a Serbia that respects the ideals our ancestors fought for – justice, freedom, and respect for the rights of all.

Happy Statehood Day to us all!”, stated HRH Hereditary Prince Philip.

On this occasion, Prince Philip, Princess Danica and Prince Stefan also supported some of the activities at the “Children’s Gathering”, a manifestation which Prince Mihailo and Princess Ljubica organize in Topla for the second time, with goal to promote and teach children about the Serbian heritage.