HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH Hereditary Prince Philip issued the following condolences messages for the unimaginable tragedy that occurred in the city of Novi Sad when 14 people lost their lives and 3 were injured in the collapse of the part of the canopy at the Railway station:

“On behalf of the Royal Family of Serbia and myself, I send our most sincere condolences to the families of all the tragic victims who lost their lives in the terrible tragedy at the train station in Novi Sad. We pray to the Lord to send comfort to the families of the deceased, and to the victims’ eternal memory and the Kingdom of Heaven. We send our sincere wishes to all the injured for a speedy recovery.

Words are weak to express feelings in times like this, but the least we can do is to offer each other understanding and comfort”, said Crown Prince Alexander.

“I am deeply shaken by the scenes of today’s tragedy in Novi Sad. Immeasurable sadness. I express my condolences to the families of the victims, I pray that God gives them strength, good health, and a speedy recovery to the injured.

I believe that a thorough investigation will bring responsibility for this kind of tragedy and help prevent the same in the future,” Hereditary Prince Philip said.