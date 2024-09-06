Last night, a traditional reception was held in the White Palace on the occasion of the 18th anniversary of the National Alliance for Local Economic Development, which was attended by HRH Crown Prince Alexander and HRH. Crown Princess Katherine. His Royal Highness traditionally greeted the members and partners of NALED, and the event was also attended by H.E. Miloš Vucevic, Prime Minister of Serbia, H.E. Mrs. Ana Brnabić, President of the National Assembly, numerous ministers in the Government of Serbia and members of the diplomatic corps, businessmen and representatives of Serbian public life.

In his speech, the Crown Prince referred to the importance of a strong, stable economy, pointing out that it is the foundation of every society, and that only with it we can move forward and make progress. “In today’s world, there is practically no area of life which is not strongly influenced by digital technologies and artificial intelligence. The competition in business today seems to be stronger than ever in history and innovations are appearing daily. It is crucial for each national economy to keep up with development, and global movements. To be ready and able to change and adapt with the times”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.