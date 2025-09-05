Last night, a traditional reception was held in the White Palace on the occasion of the 19th anniversary of the National Alliance for Local Economic Development, which was attended by HRH Crown Prince Alexander, HRH Crown Princess Katherine, and HRH Prince Alexander. The Head of the Royal family traditionally greeted the members and partners of NALED, and the event was also attended by members of the diplomatic corps, representative of the Serbian institutions, businessmen and representatives of Serbian public life.

In his speech, the Crown Prince referred to the importance of this year’s topic of the annual gathering – equality and empowerment of women, improvement of their position in society, which NALED wants to support through the “Women of the Future” segment. “ Gender equality is an extremely important topic, and fighting for equal and fair possibilities for all is a just and worthy cause to support. Women have contributed so much to the world we live in, and it is not enough to say that they deserve equal chances with men. It is correct to say – they must have equal treatment and opportunities, from business to every other aspect of life.

Once that day comes, we will see that more than half of those in the top positions of our society will be women. And we should all contribute to achieving this goal”, stated HRH Crown Prince Alexander.

NALED’s message from this year’s gathering is that we do not close our eyes to the issue of the position of women in our society, that we hear, see and are here to advocate for gender equality through economic and political reforms, but also the solidarity that we provide to each other.